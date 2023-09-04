Kazakhstan appoints Minister of Industry and Construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Kanat Sharlapaev has been appointed Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Born in 1981, Kanat Sharlapaev is a graduate of the Saratov Socio-Economic University (Russia) and Cranfield School of Management (UK).

He has more than 17 years of experience in banking sector.

In 2006-2008, Kanat Sharlapaev worked in the Finance Department of the regional office, Project Management Department, Operations and Technology Department, and Sales Department of the Citi Investment Bank (UK, Czech Republic).

In 2008-2014, he served as Senior Analyst, Assistant Vice-President, and Vice-President of the Regional Department of the Equity Market Activities of the Citi Investment Bank (London, UK).

In 2014-2015, he held the position of Vice President of the Regional Strategic Planning and Analysis Group for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa of the Citi Investment Bank (London, UK).

In 2015-2017, Kanat Sharlapaev served as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Chairman of the Board, and Senior Vice President of Citibank Kazakhstan.

In 2017-2020, he held the positions of Chief Financial Officer for Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan and Senior Vice President of Citibank Russia.

In 2020 – 2022 - Regional Director for Strategy, Planning and analysis in the emerging markets of Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe of the investment bank «City» (UAE).

Since September 28, 2022, he has been elected to the Board of Directors of Baiterek Holding, by the resolution of the sole shareholder.