ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arman Shakkaliyev has been appointed to the post of the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Born in 1977 in Balkhash city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian University, Buketov Karaganda State University, Dulatov Kostanay Engineering Economic University.