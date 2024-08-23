EN
    Kazakhstan appoints national secretary in TRASECA

    Kazakhstan appoints national secretary in TRASECA
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazakhstan has appointed its permanent representative in the Secretariat of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) intergovernmental commission, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    A corresponding document on the appointment of Sapar Bektassov to this position was published on legalacts.egov.kz portal.

    Previously, Sapar Bektasov worked as Director of the Transport Policy Department at the Transport Ministry, and Director of the Strategic Planning Department at the Kazakhstan Engineering National Company.

    TRASECA is the international cooperation program between the European Union and partner countries aimed at organization of transport corridors to Central Asia through the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus and Black Sea.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
