TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:00, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Belarus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Askar Beissenbayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, Permanent Representative to the CIS Charter Bodies concurrently, the Akorda reports.

    Yermukhamet Yertysbayev has been relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, Permanent Representative to the CIS Charter Bodies concurrently.

