ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to appoint Bauyrzhan Mukhamedzhanov as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Akorda press service said.

He has been relieved of his duties as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Latvia concurrently.