Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a President's decree Madiyar Menilbekov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, Akorda press service says.

By another Presidential decree, Kairat Lama Sharif has been relieved of his post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates.



Madiyar Menilbekod was born February 8, 1978 in Merke municipality of Zhambyl region.



In 2002, he graduated from the Islamic Call College (Arabic Language and Islamic Studies) in Tripoli, Lybia. In 2004, he obtained a master's degree in Philology from the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages.



From 2002 to 2005, Madiyar Menilbekov was a lecturer at the Nur-Mubarak Egyptian University of Islamic Culture. In 2005-2006, he worked as a Seniour Lecturer at the Presidential Academy of Public Administration. From April to September 2006, he was 3rd Secretary of Asia and Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.



In 2006-2011, he served as an Attaché, then as 3rd, 2nd Secretary of the Kazakhstan Embassy in the UAE. In 2011-2012, he was 1st Secretary of Asia and Africa Department at the Kazakh MFA.



From 2012 to 2015, Menilbekov served as a Counsellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE. From 2015 through April 2017, he was Minister-Councellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE.



In April 2017, he was appointed Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE.