TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:00, 20 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan appoints new chief state health inspector

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aizhan Yesmagambetova has been appointed today the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan, the Healthcare Ministry's official spokesperson informs.

    Prior to the appointment she headed the public healthcare policy department of the Healthcare Ministry.

    Born on April 5, 1972 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute.

    In 2013-2014 worked as the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, Zhandarbek Bekshin stepped down form office of the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan.


