Kazakhstan appoints new Ecology Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerlan Nyssanbayev as the Ecology and Natural Resources Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1961 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University.

He started his career in 1983 working in the business sector and state bodies.

In 2014 - 2019 served as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Between July 2019 and May 2021 held the post of the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.