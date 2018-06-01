EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:00, 01 June 2018

    Kazakhstan appoints new head of National Anti-Corruption Bureau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed a decree to appoint Kairat Suntayev as head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Akorda press service informs. 

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Talgat Tatubayev of his duties as head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

     

     

