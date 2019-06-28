Kazakhstan appoints new Head of President's Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State has appointed Krymbek Kusherbayev as the Head of the President's Administration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Prior to the appointment Kusherbayev has acted as the Governor of Kyzylorda region, the decree reads.



Head of State has relieved Bakhytzhan Sagintayev of his duties as the Head of the President's Administration of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.



Kusherbekov born on May 20, 1955 is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Postgraduate Programme of the Social Sciences Academy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR. Doctor of Political Sciences.



Since January 2013 he has been acting as the Governor of Kyzylorda region.