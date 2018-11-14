Kazakhstan appoints new head of State Guard Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to appoint Ardak Ashimbekuly as head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports.

The President has also decreed to relieve Ardak Ashimbekuly of his duties as deputy head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan - head of the Security Service of the 1st President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation due to a transfer to another appointment.