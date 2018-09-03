EN
    15:18, 03 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan appoints new National Economy Vice Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov has introduced new National Economy Vice Minister Asset Irgaliyev to the staff, the Ministry's press service reports.

    The new Vice Minister will be responsible for international economic integration issues.

    Irgaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakhstan's Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (KIMEP), The Jönköping University, The University of York, The University of Nottingham, has PhD in Economics, The University of London.

