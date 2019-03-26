EN
    19:36, 26 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan appoints new Vice Labour Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Government of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Zhilkibayev has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, the PM's press service reports.

    Zhilkibayev born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, and the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.

    Prior to the appointment he has been serving as the head of the Medeu district of Almaty city since 2016.

