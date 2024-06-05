Kazakhstan appoints new Vice Minister of Agriculture

By the government’s decree, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly has been appointed Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Born in 1988 in Turkistan region, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly is a graduate of the University of Reading Agriculture School and Ajou University in South Korea, member of the President’s Youth Pool.

He began his career in 2011 as a manager at the JSC KazAgro National Management Holding.

In 2013, he joined the JSC Arka Management Investment Holding as a chief of division.

From 2013 to 2014, he was chief of staff of Aktogay district’s akimat, Karaganda region.

From 2014-2015, he held the position of the chief of division at the Ministry of Agriculture.

From 2015 to 2022, he worked in Aktobe region, as chief of tourism and informatization departments, as governor of Martuk district, then as deputy governor of Aktobe region.

In 2022, he was appointed deputy governor of Turkistan region.