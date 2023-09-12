Kazakhstan appoints new Vice Minister of Emergency Situations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government decreed to appoint Bauyrzhan Syzdykov as the Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He was born in 1973 in Chimkent region. graduated from the Kazakh State Medical University, the Civil Protections Academy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, the Synergy Moscow Finance and Industry University, and the National Defense University named after the 1st President of Kazakhstan.

In 2012-2019 served as the deputy head, head of the emergency situations department of Aktobe region.

In 2019-2020 headed the Nur-Sultan city emergency situations department.

Since 2020 up to present headed the civil defense and military units committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.