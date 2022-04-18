Kazakhstan appoints new Vice Minister of Justice

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alma Mukanova was named new Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

«By order of the Kazakh Government, Alma Mukanova has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan,» reads a post on the Telegram channel of the Government.

Natalya Pan was relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Justice due to transfer to another job.

Alma Mukanova was born 1988 in East Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University, the University of Warwick.

She began her career in 2006 as a specialist at KazRuno.

Between 2010 and 2012, she worked as a specialist at the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University. In 2012 and 2015, she was an acting expert, expert, and chief expert of the legislation department of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.

From 2015 to 2017, she was the head of the environmental legislation and industrial transport legislation office of the legislation department of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan. In 2017 and 2021, she was a deputy director of the legislation department of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan. In May 2021 and up until the current appointment, she worked as the director of the legislation department of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.