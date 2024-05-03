Kazakhstan appoints new Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation

Aslan Abdraimov has been appointed the Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

Aslan Abdraimov was born in 1981 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He began his career in a private company in 2002. In different years, he worked in construction and logistics sectors.

In 2010-2024, he was the Director for Investment Projects Development and Director of the Department for Integrated Solutions at the JSC National Information Technologies Center.