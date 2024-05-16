17:25, 16 May 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan appoints Permanent Representative to WTO
By a presidential decree, Asset Irgaliyev has been appointed the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
By another presidential decree, Zhanar Aitzhan has been relieved of her duties of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations.