EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 15 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan appoints Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Amaniyaz Yerzhanov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan by the Government Decree, primeminister.kz reports. 

    Yerzhanov was born in 1960 in West Kazakhstan region. In 1982 he graduated from the Dzhambul irrigation and drainage construction institute, in 2001 the Kazakh State Management Academy. He holds PhD in Economics.

    Since March, 2017 he has been working as head of the industrial and innovation development department of the Prime Minister's Office of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!