Kazakhstan appoints vice minister of ecology and natural resources

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mansur Oshurbayev has been named the new vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1988 in Semey city, Mansur Oshurbayev graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, Turan Astana University.

His previous post was the director of the department of state policy in waste management of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.