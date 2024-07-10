Ardak Amangeldiyev named Vice Minister of Healthcare

As per a decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Ardak Amangediyev has been appointed the Vice Minister of Healthcare. He will be responsible for strategic as well as economic and financial issues, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Born in 1975, Ardak Amangeldiyev is a graduate of the Karaganda State University named after Buketov. He also completed a joint a master’s degree program from the Lee Kuan Yew School and Harvard Kennedy School.

Ardak Amangeldiyev began his career as a chief expert at the Karaganda Regional Finance Department.

In different years, he worked at the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, Ministry of Healthcare, Kazyna Sustainable Development Fund, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, National Bank, Prime Minister’s Office, and President’s Executive Office.

From 2016 to 2023, he worked at the Astana International Financial Centre as an advisor to the Governor and as the Managing Director of the AIFC.