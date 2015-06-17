Kazakhstan approaches fundamental transformation based on five institutional reforms - K. Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives of National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko.

According to K. Tokayev, the visit of Belarusian parliamentarians will help to develop partnership relations between the two countries. The Speaker also expressed his gratitude to his Belarusian colleague for participation in the international conference dedicated to the 20 th anniversary of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan and for the good words said about President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan in general. Besides, he noted that Kazakhstan was approaching the fundamental transformation based on five institutional reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Senate informs.

K. Tokayev noted that the parliamentarians of Kazakhstan and Belarus were successfully cooperating at the bilateral level and within the international assemblies of the CIS, CSTO and other organizations.

V. Andreichenko, in turn, emphasized that Belarus highly praised the achievements of Kazakhstan and was happy about the growing image of Kazakhstan in the international arena. He also told that the Belarusian side fully supported further deepening of interparliamentarian cooperation and establishment of contacts between the regions.