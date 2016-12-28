Kazakhstan approved plan of space launches from Baikonur in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the Plan of space vehicles launches and rockets test launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome for year 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry.

As per the Plan, 17 carrier rockets will be launched from Baikonur under Russia’s Federal Space Programme. Two rockets will be launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry.

8 Soyuz carrier rockets will be launched from Baikonur. They will bring 4 Soyuz manned crew transfer vehicles, 3 Progress MS space cargo transportation vehicles and 1 Kanopus V-IK earth remote sensing satellite to the orbit.

7 Proton-M carrier rockets are planned also to be launched from Baikonur in 2017. Two launches of Zenit carrier rockets are scheduled for the next year too.