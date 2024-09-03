Kazakhstan approves 17 breakthrough projects

Kazakhstan approved the list of 17 breakthrough projects in various fields, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar told the Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said automobile manufacturing output grew by 30% compared to 2023. It is expected to commission a project with a capacity of 160,000 units per year. The auto part industry project will be implemented by 2025.

He noted gasification in Kazakhstan is in full swing. 94 billion tenge will be spent for gasification to deliver natural gas to 300,000 people. The Aktobe-Kostanay and Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipelines will be built.

He stressed two gas processing plants are being constructed on Kashagan.

A gas processing plant will be built at Karachaganak in 2028. Another plant will be put onstream in Zhanaozen in 2027.

As for the air hubs, the measures will be taken to create special economic zones to facilitate customs procedures and develop airport infrastructure, Sklyar said.

He highlighted 73 investment projects worth 30 billion US dollars will be implemented in Kazakhstan at large.

As earlier reported, the Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address on September 2 to outline priorities for the country’s further development.