Kazakhstan approves mutual visa-free agreement with China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan approved the mutual visa-free agreement with China reached in the Chinese city of Xian on May 17, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To enter China, Kazakh citizens need their passports and a certification of return to Kazakhstan. As for Chinese nationals, they can use semi-service passports, regular passports or temporary travel documents to travel to Kazakhstan.

Under the new agreement, the citizens are exempted from visas for various purposes, namely private purposes, tourism, medical treatment, international transportation, transit and business purposes.

Kazakh and Chinese citizens are allowed to stay in China and Kazakhstan for up to 30 calendar days from the date of crossing the state border. They can stay in both countries for a total of 90 calendar days within a 180-calendar day period.