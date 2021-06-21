Kazakhstan approves National Security Strategy for 2021-2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree «On the approval of the National Security Strategy of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2021-2025», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The National Security Strategy earlier reviewed and approved at the session of the Security Council chaired by the First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev contains conceptually new approaches to the protection of Kazakhstan’s national interests.