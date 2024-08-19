EN
    16:51, 19 August 2024

    Kazakhstan approves visa-free regime with Thailand

    Visa free regime
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Government of Kazakhstan approved an agreement with the Government of Thailand on exemption of holders of national passports from visa requirements, which was signed in Bangkok on April 23, 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites the statutory and regulatory enactments portal.

    The resolution enters into force on the day it is signed.

    The nationals of one country with travel documents valid for at least six months are exempt of visa requirements to enter, exit, transit, or temporarily stay in the other country for up to 30 days, up to 90 days of stay in total within any 180-day period.

