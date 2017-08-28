Kazakhstan, Argentina to clash in Davis Cup World Group playoff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Current world champion Argentina will face a very tough playoff against Kazakhstan on September 15-17 in a bid to maintain their status, the press service of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.

Teams rosters will be announced 10 days before the matches.

As it was reported, on April 7-9, Kazakh national team in the Asia/Oceania Zone Group I match defeated the China 4-1.

Kazakhstan-Argentina match schedule:

September, 15 - 12:00 pm

September, 16 - 2:00 pm

September, 17 - 2:00 pm