Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss development of bilateral cooperation in tourism

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - With the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia, a round table in an online format was held on the development of tourism between the Kazakh Tourism national company and the Tourism Federation of Armenia, during which issues of expanding Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the tourism sector were discussed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by more than 30 Kazakh and Armenian companies and tour operators interested in establishing long-term mutual cooperation and presenting their activities. As a result of the meeting, specific agreements were reached on the implementation of joint projects and the development of a roadmap in the field of tourism between the relevant organizations and companies of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

According to the President of the Tourism Federation of Armenia Mekhak Apresyan, «the development of tourism between Armenia and Kazakhstan is not only a business, but also culturally and spiritually unites and enriches our countries and peoples.» He informed about the planned opening by Armenian Airways of a regular flight on the Yerevan-Astana-Yerevan route in July this year, which will give an additional impetus to the activation of bilateral economic cooperation, including in the field of tourism. Director General of «Armenia Travel» Marine Kpryan noted the importance of exchanging information and best practices on new successful projects in the field of tourism in the two countries, as well as on the development of adventure, industrial, rural, gastronomic and ecotourism. The head of «Edentour Armenia» Susanna Aghababyan, stressed that Armenia and Kazakhstan are on the ancient Silk Road and should become major tourist hubs connecting East and West.

During the round table, the parties exchanged views and agreed to conduct fam-trip trips in Kazakhstan and Armenia, as well as organize B2B and B2G meetings for travel companies and operators. During the meeting, the participants got acquainted with a photo exhibition about tourist attractions and cultural and natural monuments of Kazakhstan.