Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss new forms of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting the sides focused on prospects of further development of trade and economic relations, including new forms of cooperation, trade in services and new technologies. Sagintayev and Karapetyan praised effective work done by the Kazakh-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission for trade and economic cooperation.



Utmost attention was paid to development of transit and logistic potential, interaction within the framework of international organizations and strengthening of integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



Besides, the prime ministers touched upon Astana EXPO 2017 which is underway in the Kazakh capital and the upcoming National Day of Armenia at the exhibition set to be held on August 16.



As a reminder, Astana and Yerevan established diplomatic relations 25 years ago. Two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Armenia amounted to $1.7 million in January-May 2017, that is 77.6% more than in analogous period of 2016.