Kazakhstan-Armenia economic cooperation discussed in Yerevan

As part of further intensification of Kazakh-Armenian trade and economic cooperation, ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbaev met with the leadership of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Armenian side was informed about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, and the tasks set for the new government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, as well as the schedule of joint events in 2024.

During the conversation with minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Imanbaev informed in detail about the achievements in the development of the IT industry of Kazakhstan and the activities of the largest international technology park of IT startups in Central Asia – Astana Hub. The parties exchanged views on further deepening the interaction in promising areas, in particular in the field of innovation and exchange of experience between technology parks and technology centers of the two countries. An invitation was sent to minister Hayrapetyan to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will be held in Kazakhstan in June of this year.

Issues of infrastructure and interregional cooperation were discussed at a meeting with minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan. Mutual interest in deepening cooperation in the areas of alternative energy, subsoil use and construction was noted. Particular attention was attached to the development of interregional cooperation.

Following the meetings, the readiness to further develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere was confirmed.