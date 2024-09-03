Kazakhstan, Armenia mark 25th anniversary of Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation

This milestone document determines the guidelines for the development of partnership between Yerevan and Astana in the spirit of long-standing traditions of mutual respect and understanding, the Armenian Foreign Ministry posted on the X social network on the occasion of 25 years since the signing of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, which outlines the principles and priorities of our relations based on future-oriented strategic cooperation, reads the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the X social network.

To mark the occasion, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia held meetings with the countries’ ambassadors and exchanged congratulatory messages of the leaders and foreign ministers of the two countries.

The Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan was signed on September 2, 1999, in Astana during the official visit of Armenian President Robert Kocharyan to Astana, Kazakhstan. The document entered into force on May 23, 2001.