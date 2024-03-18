Kazakhstan-Armenia trade turnover reaches $53mln

As part of a working visit, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed a variety of issues of bilateral cooperation in the priority areas of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. There was an exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda.

Armenia is a close state and a time-tested partner of Kazakhstan. Currently, a solid foundation for the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Armenian relations has been laid by the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation, the 25th anniversary of which we are celebrating this year. We have much in common, and stand ready to make efforts to achieve common goals for the well-being and prosperity of the people of our two countries, said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

Both sides expressed mutual commitment to further deepening of interstate cooperation on the basis of friendship, mutual respect and partnership. They emphasized the importance of further strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of trade and economic cooperation. They noted the positive results of mutual trade in 2023, the volume of which increased by 23.1% and reached 53 million US dollars. The Foreign Ministers agreed that the current level of trade turnover does not fulfill the existing potential, in this regard, they agreed to make joint efforts and decisions to identify new opportunities.

We have a good opportunity to summarize 25 years of partnership and open a new page in our relations for the mutual benefit of both countries. Certainly, we are broadening the foundations of our interaction. The high level of our political dialog shows the essential prerequisites in our dynamically developing trade and economic relations. We are interested in developing transportation and logistic ties, stated Minister Mirzoyan.

The officials also discussed the prospects for cooperation in the investment sphere on the basis of integrating production and financial resources of the two countries. They highlighted ways of cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, digitalization, mutual supplies of agricultural products, and cooperation in the construction sector.

The sides noted positively the participation of small and medium businesses in the development of trade-economic and investment ties, noting that 435 companies with Armenian capital operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Yerevan.

The diplomats emphasized the positive dynamics of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Proposals on enhancing cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and science were exchanged. High importance was attached to the cross-participation of the Days of Culture in Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs expressed satisfaction with the results of the negotiations and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.

As a result of the negotiations, the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2024-2025 was signed.