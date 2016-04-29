Kazakhstan army reached new level of development, Nazarbayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in the complex exercises of special units "Kaisar-2016."

The exercises involved forces and means of Special Forces "Kalkan" State Security Service, "Berkut" National Guard, "Sunkar" MIA, "Arystan" National Security Committee, "Arlan" Internal Affairs Department of Almaty city and the Main Intelligence Directorate under the Ministry of Defense. In total the exercise joined more than 150 combat soldiers.

"Recent events in the world and the region, terrorist attacks in different parts of the globe, as well as military operations in the Middle East show us that we should be prepared for such events," the President said.

Head of State noted that the armed forces are essential to preservation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

"Over the years of independence our army, other military units and special bodies have reached a new level of development. We can say with certainty that we have managed to create modern armed forces," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.