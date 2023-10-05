EN
    15:05, 05 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan arrests 30 members of criminal groups

    kazinform
    Photo: Kazinform

    Kazakhstan makes arrests of 30 members of criminal groups as part of its special operation, Kazinform correspondent reports.   

    Up to 30 members of criminal groups were arrested as part of the special operation led by the National Security Committee, Interior Ministry, and General Prosecutor’s Office of the country.

    Last September, the criminal group involved in extortion of funds and the attack of a NSC officer was eliminated in Mangistau region.

    It is worth noting that Kazakhstan launched a special operation targeting organized criminal groups.

     

    Mangistau region
