Kazakhstan assumes Chairmanship in Dialogue of Women of Central Asia
Attending the event in the Kazakh capital, UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey reminded that Kazakhstan assumes the chairmanship from Uzbekistan that has done a wonderful job and everyone is looking forward to what Kazakhstan will bring to the table in the years to come.
The dialogue, according to Michaela Friberg-Storey, seeks to strengthen peace and prosperity, development and dialogue in the world amid the worsening geopolitical situation, post-pandemic period, and economic crisis.
The Dialogue of Women of Central Asia is a dialogue platform launched to discuss ways to develop and strengthen cooperation between women-parliamentarians of the region with the support the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia (UNRCCA), UNDP and UN Women. It was established in December 2020.