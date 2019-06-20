Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship of Nuclear Suppliers Group

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the Plenary meeting of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship of this influential association of 48 states exporting nuclear materials and developing the nuclear industry, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent an address to the participants of the NSG meeting, in which he noted that the international recognition of our country for its contribution to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation was possible thanks to the efforts and initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime and stressed the importance of the NSG, which is its important mechanism and meets the interests of both global and regional security.

The President of Kazakhstan also expressed support for strengthening the Group's activities while maintaining the right to international cooperation for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Kairat Sarybai, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International organizations in Vienna will serve as the Chairman of the NSG until June 2020.

The NSG Plenary meeting will continue its work until June 22.