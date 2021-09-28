Kazakhstan assumes TurkPA presidency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has taken over the presidency of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA) from Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Majilis.

Having expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan for the work done, the Kazakh Majilis Speaker as the Chairman of TurkPA stressed that Kazakhstan will continue the work on further enhancing interparliamentary cooperation, expanding the Assembly’s boundaries, and increasing its authority.

The issue of adopting model laws was for the first time tabled at the 10th plenary session of TurkPA, demonstrating greater law-making work, taking place in Turkestan, Kazakhstan. During the session, Nigmatulin proposed to develop a program for legislative drafting activities of TurkPA for 2022/27.

The 10th plenary session of TurkPA was attended by Chairperson of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop, Uzbek parliamentarians as well as parliamentarians from Hungary and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) as observers.