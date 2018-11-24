Kazakhstan at Sochi Tourist Expo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan represented its national pavilion at Resorts and Tourism. Season 2018/2019 international tourism exhibition held as part of the SIFT international tourism forum taken place in Sochi on November 22-23.



It is one of the key business platforms for tourism industries of Russia and CIS countries, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reports.



The Kazakh tourism industry representatives brought an interesting cultural program there to showcase the country's tourism potential. The country's participation was initiated by the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry jointly with Kazakh Embassy in Russia.



Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov took part in the solemn opening of Kazakhstan's pavilion that featured unique nature, culture and national cuisine, national instruments. Various master classes were held for visitors who were also treated national dishes.