    09:46, 25 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan athlete O. Rypakova triumphant at stage of Diamond League in London

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani track and field athlete Olga Rypakova was triumphant in triple jump at the Diamond League in London, Sports.kz informs.

    The Olympic champion of 2012 from Kazakhstan bested Kimberly Williams from Jamaica and Dana Veldakova.

    The first top three athletes in the triple jump:

    1. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) - 14.33

    2. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) - 14.15

    3. Dana Veldakova (Slovakia) - 13.66.

