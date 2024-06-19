Kazakhstan attaches utmost attention to fight against drug addiction, President

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chair of the Eastern and Central European and Central Asian Commission on Drug Policy (ECECACD) Aleksander Kwaśniewski, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Photo: Akorda

The meeting focused on the issues of interaction with the Commission on an exchange of information, promotion of best practices and useful experiences in the fight against the spread of drug addiction and drug trafficking.

Your mission is very serious. We consider it as extremely useful for promoting our cooperation related to the fight against drug addiction. Here we attach utmost attention to this issue. Recently, while addressing the National Kurultay meeting, I said that we should very seriously look at our legislation in order to tougher penalties against persons engaged in production and illicit sale of drugs among the population. You pursue an important mission in the interest of humanity by heading the Eastern and Central Europe and Central Asia Commission on Drug Policy. Kazakhstan is ready for an active work with the Commission, said the Kazakh President.

Photo: Akorda

For his part, Aleksander Kwaśniewski spoke about the new programs and measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of the anti-drug policy.

The interlocutors agreed to carry on with the joint work to prevent drug addiction and the fight against the illicit spread of drugs.

Photo: Akorda