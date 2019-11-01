Kazakhstan attaches importance to strengthening coop with Afghanistan – PM

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – As part of his visit to Tashkent, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

«We attach importance to the strengthening and expansion of mutually profitable cooperation with Afghanistan. This is evidenced by a high level of bilateral political dialogue between the two countries,» Mamin said during the meeting.

At the meeting the sides focused on the economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, participation of Kazakhstani business in the development of energy, construction, agriculture, mining, transport as well as oil and gas industry.

Chief Executive Abdulla extended his gratitude to Kazakhstan for its constant support and offering Afghani specialists a chance to undergo training at Kazakhstani universities and other educational institutions.

The sides agreed to develop dialogue on the most topical issues of bilateral and regional cooperation.

Mamin is in the Uzbek capital to participate in the session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states.