TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:17, 05 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to ecological problems, President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in great achievements in promoting ‘green agenda’ as part of the 2021-2030United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

    «The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration begins today, on the World Environment Day. Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the settlement of ecological problems. I am confident that Kazakhstan will achieve big in promoting the ‘green agenda during the decade ahead ’, the Twitter post of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.


