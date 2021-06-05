Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to ecological problems, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in great achievements in promoting ‘green agenda’ as part of the 2021-2030United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

«The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration begins today, on the World Environment Day. Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the settlement of ecological problems. I am confident that Kazakhstan will achieve big in promoting the ‘green agenda during the decade ahead ’, the Twitter post of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.