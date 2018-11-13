Kazakhstan attended CIS Military Technical Committee's sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Kazakh Defence Ministry took part in the meeting of the Military Technical Committee under the Council of Defence Ministers of CIS member states held at the international military centre near Moscow, the Ministry's press service reports.



The organizers told about the results and peculiarities of Vostok 2018 (East 2018) special exercises to show readiness and maneuvers of forces and facilities deployed and shared practice concerning computer-equipped rocket troops and artillery and tactical vehicle control system at the present time.



Those gathered highly appreciated intra-CIS military and technical cooperation, current ties between the ministries and confirmed readiness to further extend and deepen interaction.