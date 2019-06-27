Kazakhstan attended sitting of Committee of CSTO Security Councils' Secretaries

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Aide to President - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov attended the sitting of the Committee of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Those gathered shared views on pressing issue of the international agenda, a package of measures to address contemporary challenges and threats.



Following the session the agreements on deepening cooperation of CSTO competent bodies in issues attributed to exclusive competence of the Committee of the Secretaries of the Security Councils were signed .

On the sidelines of the session Kalmukhanbet Kassymov had talks with his counterparts from the CSTO member nations to discuss collective security issues.



President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov received the heads of delegations.