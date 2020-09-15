Kazakhstan attends 15th meeting of secretaries of SCO Security Councils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Assistant to the President-Secretary of the Security Coucil Asset Isekeshev took part in the 15th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO nations held via a videoconferencing, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated security situation in SCO, prospects for deepening cooperation in the fight against three evils (terrorism, extremism and separatism), illicit drug trafficking, trans-border organized crime and international information security.

During the meeting Kazakhstan suggested developing a joint communique of SCO member states adressed to the administrations of internet resources to help in countering ideology and terrorism and religious extremism. Asset Isekeshev called all to support the initiative to build the SCO Information Security Centre suggested by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last SCO Summit in Bishkek. Kazakhstan confirmed the country’s adherence to strengthening cooperation in all pressing issues of ensuring security in SCO and further development of cooperation.