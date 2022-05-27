Kazakhstan attends 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Presidential Aide-Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdaueltov took part in the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, the Akorda press service reports.

The 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan brought together national security advisers and secretaries of security councils of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Following the meeting a statement was adopted on prohibiting the international terrorist organizations to use the territory of Afghanistan to hide, train, plot or fund any terror acts against the countries of the region. The parties confirmed the intent to establish cooperation in exchanging information between the near-border states and other concerned parties on the situation associated with the destructive forces.