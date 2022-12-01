Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation led by the Deputy PM-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev takes part in the Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan at the invitation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the PM’s press service reports.

Representatives of the governments of Central Asian nations, Mongolia and Japan, heads of the business community, and corporations of Japan are invited to take part in the forum.

The Kazakh Minister told those present about the country’s achievements for the years of independence, ongoing economic reforms, current economic situation, and measures taken to raise the country’s investment attractiveness.

Besides, there will be held bilateral talks as part of the forum to discuss the development of trade and economic and investment cooperation issues.

The Kazakh delegation also took an active part in the expert sessions of the forum.

The forum is purposed to give an impetus to the promotion of economic interests and attracting foreign investments in Kazakhstan.

Photo: primeminister.kz