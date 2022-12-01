EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:52, 01 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation led by the Deputy PM-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev takes part in the Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan at the invitation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the PM’s press service reports.

    Representatives of the governments of Central Asian nations, Mongolia and Japan, heads of the business community, and corporations of Japan are invited to take part in the forum.

    The Kazakh Minister told those present about the country’s achievements for the years of independence, ongoing economic reforms, current economic situation, and measures taken to raise the country’s investment attractiveness.

    Besides, there will be held bilateral talks as part of the forum to discuss the development of trade and economic and investment cooperation issues.

    The Kazakh delegation also took an active part in the expert sessions of the forum.

    The forum is purposed to give an impetus to the promotion of economic interests and attracting foreign investments in Kazakhstan.


    Photo: primeminister.kz


    Tags:
    Central Asia Economy Kazakhstan для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!