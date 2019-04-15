Kazakhstan attends China's Tourism Exhibition

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan showcases its tourist potential at China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (COTTM), the world's largest annual tourism exhibitions, unveiled today in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

11 tour operators of Kazakhstan collaborating with China are taking part in the event. The country's pavilion covers 66 square meters to feature information about Kazakhstan, tourist routes and products made in Kazakhstan. Kazakh national music, dances greet the foreign guests.