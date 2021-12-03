Kazakhstan attends II Eurasian Congress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The II Eurasian Congress took place in Moscow. It is the platform for an open dialogue between the state bodies, business, scientific and expert communities on the most pressing issues concerning the development of the Eurasian region, as well as cooperation of the countries to raise welfare and boost development of national economies, primeminister.kz reports.

1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addressing the Congress said that it is important for Kazakhstan as a shareholder of the Eurasian Development Bank so that the Bank financed economy through the prism of the development of integration. He reminded that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in EAEU this year, outlined some priority directions where work should be spe d up . One of them is industrial cooperation. Smailov noted that the EDB has great potential to give an impetus to this work. The key industrial cooperation directions until 2025 document was adopted. It maps out key cooperation directions, projects in the sphere of machine building, aviation construction, space technologies, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Another direction is transport and logistics cooperation.